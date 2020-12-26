Populist support seemed strong, but then was hit by the coronavirus.

For nationalists for populist politicians, 2020 was real dose horribilis, a terrible year. There is one reason for this above all others: the coronavirus epidemic. What unites populist politicians in different countries is that they despise experts and scientific knowledge and emphasize their own wisdom and, above all, their own wisdom. For the coronavirus, however, this way of thinking worked poorly.

The drop from the top has been fast-paced. Year of Miracles, dose mirabilis, the nationalists had in 2016 when the British decided to resign from the EU in a June referendum and Donald Trump was elected President of the United States in November.

In the years that followed, the wave of nationalism only seemed to intensify as anti-elite nationalist politicians thrived in many countries. For example, Jair Bolsonaro, an ex-officer admiring Trump, started as President of Brazil in 2019.

Prior to the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic, the support of nationalists seemed to withstand government accountability well. In December 2019, Boris Johnson led his Tory party to an election victory with promises to put a bone in their throes at the Brexit negotiations in Brussels. Donald Trump also appeared to be still on his way to an election victory in early 2020.

Coronavirus however, changed the situation within a few weeks. Johnson responded to the epidemic warnings slowly and arrogantly, delaying British action decisively. At the end of March, the Prime Minister himself became infected and was hospitalized.

Difficulties piled up over the course of the Brexit talks, in which Britain found that the country was nowhere near as strong as Johnson and other Brexit supporters had promised. At the same time, receivables became payable.

Helena Petäistö, an experienced foreign journalist, described the future of Maaseudun Tulevaisuus in his column 18.12. how Johnson, who was a correspondent for English newspapers in Brussels, incited anti-EU sentiment in the British in the 1990s with his flying stories, the most famous of which was the EU condom directive.

Now Johnson’s project, which began as a half-joke, has fallen into disrepair, and the price is tough.

Britain has not gained followers at the front door, but the EU’s support in the member states has grown. The common spirit of the EU has also improved, as reflected in the rapidly accumulating coronavirus recovery package.

At the end of the year, Hungary and Poland managed to water down some of the rule of law, but the severe twist was a storm warning that other countries were not indefinitely ready to put up with the principles of the Union.

Stateside President Trump wanted to keep the mood high and the economy hot. He therefore downplayed the epidemic, criticized his own medical experts, opposed strict restrictions, and suggested, among other things, curing the coronavirus with a disinfectant syringe.

The price of the show was paid by the Americans. There are more than 300,000 dead, more than 16 million infected, one of them Trump himself. It was the failure to curb the epidemic that turned the November election on to Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump’s election defeat caused disbelief and disappointment among his admirers around the world. One of the peculiarities of nationalist thinking is that even though populists from different countries say they want to take from other peoples and give to their own people, they still feel like they are in some way in the same boat.

Political the game space is also running low on climate change. Populist politicians from the Trumpians to the Basic Finns have claimed climate change as a hoax, but people still seem to believe their own eyes.

This year saw significant progress in climate policy, such as China’s commitment to carbon neutrality by 2060 and the tightening of EU targets. Next, openings are expected from the United States.

Climate change is not a future but a reality, and climate policy is not a train that can be jumped on or left out, but a process of change that creates the businesses and jobs of the future.

Populist politics has hardly yet said its last word. Much depends on traditional parties, which need to find solutions to the uncertainty that feeds populism but also learn new ways of making politics.

As the coronavirus eases and the bills of the crisis begin to pay, there will be difficult times ahead that will provide ample opportunities for gamblers and instigators.

However, the past year has served as a realism check that has shown in which currency the cost of a policy that denies facts is calculated: in human life.

The editorials are HS’s statements on a topical issue. The writings are prepared by the editorial staff of HS and reflect the magazine principle.