Above all, don’t change anything. Patiently continue what you have started. Continue to give the impression of sailing on sight. To keep the French in suspense every week regarding the televised intervention of the President of the Republic; ah no, it will finally be a press briefing from the Prime Minister; oops, surprise, the president invites himself to the 8 pm newspaper. To let speculate on a hybrid or tight reconfinement (espresso or lengthened too, while we are at it).