Editorial The expulsion of white-fronted geese can work if the geese have an alternative place to eat

Geese can be directed to specific areas with special feeding grasses.

White-fronted geese heat up the emotions again. Many have formed their own position on geese by observing parks and beaches. Some rejoice in the newcomers of spring and the chicks born in the ear of summer. Others are already manning feces that accumulate in the grass in advance. Some even require the killing of geese.

Helsinki intends take action to prevent goose problems with dogs, repellents and human chains. Dog deportation has been tried in Espoo, for example. Expulsion works if geese have an alternative place to eat. Geese can therefore be directed to specific areas with special feeding grasses. Birds can also be diverted away from popular snack spots by keeping the grass longer.

Urban geese are only part of the phenomenon. Hundreds of thousands of white-fronted geese travel to the Arctic to nest and stop in the fields of eastern Finland to rest and refuel. This is a different position than in parks, and the latter is second class as well. The devastation is widespread in places. It is clear that the situation is unreasonable for individual farmers.

The problem is not solved with one trick but with a combination of many. Goose fields, ways to expel birds from farms and compensation for damage are needed.

Last fall, attempts were made to shoot a protected species with an exception for intimidation. For intimidation by shooting to work, geese need places to move after deportation. In cities, intimidation and feeding grasses can be part of the whole.

The editorials are HS’s statements on a topical issue. The writings are prepared by the editorial staff of HS and reflect the magazine principle.