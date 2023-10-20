Editorial | The express train begins a new era in rail traffic

The new tram line known as Raide-Joker starts this week. There is a lot of talk about rail traffic now, and new projects are already underway.

PA significant step will be taken in public transport in the metropolitan area this weekend, when the express tram running between Espoo’s Keilaniemi and Helsinki’s Itäkeskus starts operating on Saturday.

The new tram line 15, known as Raide-Joker, which replaces the joker bus, i.e. trunk line 550, is 25 kilometers long. It’s a clear improvement to cross traffic.