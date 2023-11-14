Editorial | The export model of wage increases would require negotiation skills

The export model driven by the government did not have to be a straitjacket for wages. It is also possible to include flexibility in the model, if agreed.
Helsingin sanomat newspaper
Bamong the labor market reforms built by allitus, the so-called export model arouses very special passions. For wage earners unions, the export model is like a Trojan horse. The reform brings the seeds of discord among the unions, while the labor market system is also undergoing a major upheaval.
