Editorial | The explosion of the dam brought a new disaster to Ukraine

Ukraine needs help, because the explosion of the great Dnieper dam caused a human and ecological crisis. In addition, it further weakens Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

VIn the war of aggression started in Ukraine last year, we have already seen far too many horrors, but on Tuesday we experienced a new horror. The destruction of the Kahovka dam in southern Ukraine caused not only a major human crisis but also serious environmental damage.

Although there is no complete certainty about the matter yet, the signs suggest that Russia blew up the large dam on the Dnieper on purpose. The dam is located in Russian-occupied territory, which means it is under Russian control. Russia has been destroying Ukraine’s infrastructure for a long time without caring about the consequences. Based on the damages to the dam, they were caused by an explosive tied to the structures.

Russia also has a motive. The explosion of the dam and the resulting flood will greatly complicate Ukraine’s long-awaited counteroffensive in southern Ukraine across the Dnieper. The river became a front line when the Ukrainians were able to liberate Kherson at the end of last year and drive the Russian occupation forces to the southern and eastern banks of the river. The situation has since become stuck in a positional war, but it has been speculated that Ukraine is trying to divide the territory occupied by Russia in southern Ukraine into two parts. Such a wedge would also cut off the Russian-occupied land connection from Russia to Crimea.

After blowing up the dam, Ukraine has fewer places to attack, which benefits Russia. Russia does not have to prepare for an attack on a wide front, so it can concentrate its forces.

Declaring the explosion a turning point is probably premature. The Ukrainian military leadership has most likely taken into account the possibility that Russia might blow up the dam in its plans. An explosion can also indicate the desperation of the Russian forces or even a rash. Of course, this does not reduce the reprehensibility of the case.

ASince the beginning of the week, there have been indications that Ukraine’s counter-offensive has started.

This counterattack has been long overdue and has been speculated about for months. In the minds of some, the counterattack has grown to almost mythical proportions. It has also suited Ukraine, as such speeches have further weakened the fighting will of the Russian occupation forces. Especially when Ukraine has previously been able to liberate large areas under cover.

The military command of Ukraine has always reminded that it is not making any official announcement about the matter. According to US sources, Ukraine has told the US mostly the time window when an attack is likely.

The Ukrainian forces seem to have started small attacks in an attempt to find out the positions, strength and will to fight of the Russian forces. It is an old tactic that the Americans have trained the Ukrainians to use. The actual strikes are made after this reconnaissance phase.

Uthe success of the Ukrainian invasion is important not only for Ukraine but also for Europe as a whole.

Now, however, another big operation is underway in Ukraine. Päijänne’s worth of water rushed over the dam, which is why the lower course of the river from the dam to the sea is flooded. Residents must be evacuated and accommodated. Oil, chemicals, fertilizers and mines from beach collisions also travel with the flood water. Russia’s already damaged energy infrastructure is further weakened. The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant will also be an additional concern, as it takes its cooling water from the river.

In addition, diplomatic energy must be used to ensure that Ukrainians under Russian occupation and affected by the flood receive help. For Russia, their help doesn’t seem to be very important.

Ukraine needs help for all of this.

