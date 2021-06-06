Editorial The everyday life of US-Finnish defense cooperation took a confusingly long time

The arrival of American soldiers in Finland is no longer in the same way as it was five years ago.

Few In May, he noticed an Air Force bulletin that U.S. Marine Corps fighters were coming to Finland for three weeks in June. According to the release, as many as ten American Hornet fighters, air refueling equipment and 250 soldiers would fly as guests of the Karelian air force. The issue has also been covered in the media mainly as basic news.

It was only five years ago. In Finland, a political brother-in-law rose in February 2016 when it became public that American fighters were coming to the Karelian airfield in Rissala. Vihuri worsened into a storm as politicians realized that a company of the American Cavalry Regiment with its Stryker combat vehicles was also coming to the North Channel for the exercise of mechanized forces in the spring. The point here was the naval Baltops drill, led by the United States and NATO, to be held in Syndalen in the summer.

Several members of the Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee gasped as they heard the results of American planes through the media. Steam was thrown into the stove by former Secretary of Defense Carl Haglund (r), who said it was as dramatic as a garbage truck going to empty the trash. The storm calmed down only when the President of the Republic intervened and information on military exercises was renewed.

Cold it has been three decades since the end of the war. The rigidity of our security policy thinking shows that it is only after so many years that defense co-operation has become such a natural and mundane part of Finnish-US relations that it is not always even quoted.

The editorials are HS’s statements on a topical issue. The writings are prepared by the editorial staff of HS and reflect the magazine principle.