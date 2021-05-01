Editorial The eutrophic Baltic Sea needs targeted action on land

Editorial|Editorial

The sea is doing badly because of human activity. Precise action is needed, above all, in agriculture, the burden of which has not been reduced. Rivers bring eutrophic nutrients from the hinterland into the sea.

For subscribers

Along with river waters, solids and nutrients flow into the Gulf of Finland. A satellite image of Porkkala to Virolahti shows the clay haze brought by the rivers on April 14.­

2:00

Satellite image The Gulf of Finland clearly shows the phenomenon of every spring on the coast. The rivers bring brown water into the sea so that the turbidity is visible all the way to space. Along with river water, solids and nutrients from land – nitrogen and phosphorus – end up in the sea to feed algae.