Editorial The eurozone makes Italy our business too

The situation in Italy is miserable: the cornerstone of representative democracy is parliamentary elections, but in this situation and in a country of fragmented and populist politics, they would be the solution that would not serve the interests of Italians.
In Italy there seems to be a way of thinking that the best decision-makers in representative democracy are recruited from outside representative democracy. The experience of recent decades suggests that Italians may well be right.
