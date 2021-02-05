No Result
Editorial The eurozone makes Italy our business too

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
February 5, 2021
The situation in Italy is miserable: the cornerstone of representative democracy is parliamentary elections, but in this situation and in a country of fragmented and populist politics, they would be the solution that would not serve the interests of Italians.

Former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi arrived to meet Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Wednesday.­Picture: Francesco Ammendola / Reuters

5.2. 16:30

In Italy there seems to be a way of thinking that the best decision-makers in representative democracy are recruited from outside representative democracy. The experience of recent decades suggests that Italians may well be right.

