Editorial The EU is compromising its principles when Poland uses leverage

October 17, 2020
The aim was to link the rule of law to the EU budget in order to give it strength and stability. Now, on the contrary, the bond is watering down the principle.

When Finland’s presidency of the EU ended less than a year ago;

In short, the principle is that a country that violates the rules of the democratic game could be punished by cutting money from the EU budget. The principle was adopted in the summer, but its practical content is still twisted.

Looks weak. Finland once considered it good that the principle gained value when it became connected to the EU budget. The pandemic changed the situation.

The EU budget is tied to the EU Coronavir Virus Recovery Fund, approved in the summer. Poland threatens to overthrow the fund if the rule of law is confused. The recovery package is so important to the EU that the Union will give up and the rule of law will be watered down.

The value value has changed. What was supposed to raise the target is now lowering it. In the language of the angler: tied up, slipped into a lead weight.

The editorials are HS’s statements on a topical issue. The writings are prepared by the editorial staff of HS and reflect the magazine principle.

