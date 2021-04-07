Editorial The EU held out his hand to Turkey, and President Erdoğan immediately showed his arrogance

Editorial|Editorial

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan showed EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen this place in Turkey’s tough game. Erdoğan must be dealt with, but the EU’s patience must also have its limits.

For subscribers

The meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan became a chair play when EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had to sit on the couch. The chair was only for Erdoğan and the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.­

20:15

Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is a brazen provocateur. EU President Ursula von der Leye experienced it on Tuesday in Ankara. When Erdoğan received von der Leyen and Charles Michelin, President of the European Council, there were only two chairs available. Erdoğan and Michel sat down in the chairs.