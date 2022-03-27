Editorial The EU found a common direction in its compass

The European Union’s economic sanctions are harsh on Russia.

In Europe the division of labor is clear: NATO is strengthening its member states’ defenses against Russia’s military threat, and the European Union is responding to Russia’s war of aggression with sanctions, arming Ukraine and receiving millions of refugees. The package of sanctions has not yet been emptied, and the EU is striking again and again with sanctions.

The EU has been a strong and important player in the fight against Russia. The role of the EU and NATO in the future will continue to be sealed by last week’s EU-NATO summits and the EU Strategic Compass approved by EU leaders.

The EU is strengthening as a defense union, but NATO is not stepping on its toes. This is especially important for the Baltic countries and Poland. They consider U.S. military support vital. France, on the other hand, would like to make the EU more independent so that it can act militarily independently of the United States.

In Finland, there were too many political hopes for closer EU security and defense co-operation. It has always been clear that the EU will not replace NATO’s security guarantees, even in the long term. Yet EU defense cooperation is also undergoing a revolution.

European Union was finalizing its defense strategy when Russia invaded Ukraine. The needle of the strategic compass began to spin at a rapid pace. When it stopped, it became clear how much European thinking has changed since 2014 and the occupation of Crimea.

On 24 February, the war in Ukraine became a European conflict challenging European values ​​and the security order. At the same time, Russia became a military threat to the EU – and not just to Ukraine.

Although the EU is not now being strengthened at the expense of NATO, the Union will have its own land in defense policy. EU countries are increasing their defense spending and working together to develop next-generation weapons systems. The joint development of cyber capabilities, intelligence and space warfare is of great importance to Finland, which alone cannot develop these capabilities. Critical shortcomings in Member States’ performance will soon be addressed.

EU countries do not want an army for the Union, but crisis management outside the Union may require its own troops. Even then, Russia is often at odds. Russia is acting aggressively in Libya, Syria, the Central African Republic and Mali, among others.

As the EU’s battlegroup has been useless, it will shape the rapid reaction force of 5,000 troops by 2025. In order to ensure that the use of troops is no longer dependent on who pays the costs, they will be equalized. Europe is arming itself and the European arms industry is receiving Union funding. The defense industry is facing fat times ahead.

The change in attitudes in Germany in particular is huge. The country will fund one hundred billion euros in a special fund for its armed forces.

Finland has tried to get assurances about how EU countries would help if Russia attacked Finland. There has been no similar debate in other EU countries on Clause 42.7 of the Lisbon Treaty on mutual assistance.

There are no security guarantees from the EU, but the weight of Clause 42.7 has increased. The armed forces of the EU countries are increasing joint exercises. Confidence in receiving aid is also strengthened by the way in which the EU is now arming Ukraine.

The war in Ukraine is forcing the EU to investigate itself. The EU is an economic giant compared to Russia. Yet Russia has not respected or feared the Union’s actions. Now the war is being financed by buying Russian gas and oil. It is a morally unsustainable situation.

However, the EU has done more than many expected. Economic sanctions and their repercussions are very tough. Getting rid of energy dependence on Russia is important as EU countries and NATO continue to strengthen Europe’s geopolitical position.

The editorials are HS’s statements on a topical issue. The writings are prepared by HS’s editorial staff and reflect the magazine principle.