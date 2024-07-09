Editorial|EU leaders are angered by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s trips to Beijing and Moscow, yet Orbán’s authoritarianism is only allowed to grow.

UThe words and actions of Viktor Orbán, the Prime Minister of Denmark, will not end wars. However, right at the beginning of Hungary’s EU presidency, Orbán managed to visit Kiev, Moscow and Beijing for a few days – in his own words, for the sake of peace.

In Moscow, Vladimir Putin framed Orbán as a representative of the EU, which of course was also Orbán’s intention. Orbán still did not have the mandate of the European Union to hold talks, let alone lobby on behalf of the EU for the Chinese peace initiative regarding the fate of Ukraine.

EU leaders are angered by Orbán’s actions, and Orbán also causes a lot of harm. Orban claims to care about peace, but he is undermining the basis of European security. It is important for Europe that Ukraine survives Russia’s war of aggression as an independent state.

Orbán is pushing for a ceasefire in Ukraine that would eventually lead to a negotiated end to the war. At the same time, Orbán is pushing a model that would reward Putin’s brutal war of aggression with territorial gains and leave Ukraine as a statistic in the negotiation drama.

Orbán is supporting the arrangement desired by Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, in which the leaders of the superpowers settle difficult issues among themselves over and above the smaller countries and mostly only respect the division of interests they have agreed upon.

Orbán humiliates EU leaders. Year after year, the EU and its large member states have been unable to respond to Orbán’s policies. Attempts to intervene in Hungary’s rule of law development have been blunt. It would have been possible to overtake Hungary as EU chairman, but it was not done. Hungary was only belatedly isolated from the EU’s Ukraine decisions, which Hungary systematically blocked, causing great damage to Ukraine.

The relationship between Hungary and Ukraine has long been difficult, as Hungary has accused Ukraine of trampling on the rights of the Hungarian minority for years.

Orbán’s connection to Russia is the desire for power and wind-sniffing, as well as corruption, especially in energy projects. Chinese money is also of interest to Orbán and his close circle, and China is making large investments in Hungary.

Orbán plays in many directions. Among the leaders of the NATO countries, only he and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan now want to talk to both Putin and Xi. On Tuesday, Orbán walked into the NATO summit in Washington, probably thinking that he was an important messenger.

Orbán is a skilled leader, transactional in his politics and dangerous in his goals, who strives to strongly raise his profile.

“ Orbán’s model would reward Putin.

Orbán is also an influencer in the information war, where European democracy is made to appear pointless and dysfunctional. The message also resonates in Hungary as well as in other countries.

With his dictatorship tour in Moscow and Beijing, Orbán anticipates a new kind of political dynamic. It may become stronger later in the fall if Donald Trump becomes president of the United States. Orbán has also tried to nurture a relationship with Trump by visiting him.

EEurope is deeply concerned about the democracy and security policy of the United States, but there is reason for concern in the EU and its member states as well.

The EU has not understood the strategic challenge that the transformation of some member states into more authoritarian poses to the Union’s ability to function. Not all member states agree on the benefits of the EU, be it security or values. Defending values ​​is not rocking one’s own boat, but absolutely necessary if the EU is going to succeed in the superpower competition.

The EU is not a strong security union and geopolitical actor when it has dictators’ messengers like Orbán in its ranks.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the journal principle line.