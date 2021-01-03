No Result
Editorial The Erasmus gap breaks Britain’s ties with Europeans

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
January 3, 2021
in World
Editorial|Editorial

The Erasmus program has been about European integration in practice. After Brexit, the path of Finns to British universities will become much more difficult.

One One of the saddest consequences of Britain’s secession from the EU is the country’s withdrawal from the Union’s Erasmus student exchange program. Prime Minister Boris Johnson justified the withdrawal at the high cost of the program. The decision means that the path of Finnish students to British universities will be much more difficult and expensive than before.

