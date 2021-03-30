Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Editorial The employment of Finns seems to have remained almost the same – unfortunately

March 30, 2021
Although the coronavirus pandemic has not increased unemployment as badly as feared, Finland’s employment rate remains modest compared to Sweden, for example.

There were 160,600 vacancies in Te offices in February, which is 3,900 less than a year ago.­Picture: Olivia Ranta / Lehtikuva

Statistics Finland According to recent statistics published by the European Parliament, the employment and unemployment situation in Finland is relatively stable – unfortunately. Statistics Finland said on Tuesday that in February there were 6,000 fewer employed than a year ago. There were 35,000 more unemployed. The employment rate was 70 per cent and the unemployment rate 8.1 per cent.

admin

