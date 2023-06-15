Editorial | The employers’ salary model held in this round as well

In this round of salaries, the so-called general line was kept quite well. The last private social service contract, however, quickly exceeded it.

OFyt can already say that the pay round that started last fall is over. The contracts for the last of the large contract sectors, i.e. the private social service sector, were approved by the unions’ administrations on Tuesday. About 70,000 people work in the industry. The result of the negotiations between the negotiators was already achieved last week.

The agreement negotiated for the sector quickly exceeded the so-called general line. In two and a half years, the private social service sector will receive salary increases of about 13 percent, while the general line was about 6.5 percent in less than two years.

The agreement was reached between the negotiators. It would have been pointless to request wage increases that went beyond the general line from the national mediator Anu Sajavaara.

In the private social service sector, salaries are lower than in the public sector. The wage settlement will make up for the backlog of wages in the private sector. Due to low wages, the industry suffers from a chronic labor shortage.

Tthe export-led salary model driven by the night provider side held again in the past salary round, with a couple of exceptions. The employers’ coordination was even so strong that other sectors did not even start negotiations until new contracts were made for the employees of the technology industry and the chemical industry. Both agreements are negotiated by the SAK’s Teollisuusliitto.

The wage settlement of the municipal and welfare areas and the wage settlement of the nursing sector connected to it have their own chapter. The municipal sector agreed on this year’s increases already last summer, much before other sectors. The contract is also exceptionally long, three years, and the salary schedule is no less than five years.

“ Part of the nurses’ salary money goes to the harmonization of salaries.

A salary increase machine was built into the solution, which infuriated the employers and employees of the private sector. The contract in the municipal sector guarantees wage earners in the sector about one percentage point higher increases than the export unions can negotiate. If wages in the export industry will rise by two percent in future contracts, wages in the municipal sector will rise by three percent. Therefore, Riku Aalto, the chairman of the Finnish Industry Association, is negotiating salary increases for the next few years for almost all wage earners in addition to his own staff.

Tthose who follow the night market often doubt that what is said is true. Both sides of negotiations are happy to present things in a favorable light. You have to be especially careful when the speaker is either Tehy’s chairman Millariikka Rytkönen or Super’s chairman Silja Paavola. The nurses broke away from the rest of the municipal sector and received their own contract with salary programs from the mediator Sajavaara.

After the agreement was reached, both Rytkönen and Paavola gloated in public that they got much bigger salary increases for their troops than the rest of the municipal sector. Sajavaara and Markku Jalonen, CEO of KT, which represents municipal and welfare area employers, tried to say that part of the increases is so-called harmonization money: within welfare areas, salaries are equalized to the highest job-specific salary. Now many nurses feel that they have been led astray.

In the completed round, a lump sum was generally introduced: a lump sum that is usually paid once during the contract period. It came in handy for wage earners, because inflation severely eroded wage earners’ purchasing power, especially around the turn of the year. For the employer, the one-time payment is a good solution insofar as it does not remain in the salary bases to increase the labor cost of future contract years.

