Editorial | The Emperor of China can make no mistakes

China and Russia have sought each other’s military, economic and political support, but in the relationship between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, Russia is a clear underdog.

China is in motion – and the direction is not pleasant for the Western democracies led by the United States.

It was hoped that China’s rapid economic growth and the flourishing of the middle class would lead to the opening up and democratization of China, but China is indeed challenging the world order led by the United States. China’s isolation from the rest of the world due to the coronavirus pandemic only emphasizes the confrontation.

The face of China’s power is Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party Central Committee and president. At the party congress starting on Sunday, Xi will be elected for a third term, unless a huge miracle happens. As the emperor of the new China, Xi is the most powerful person in the world.

Xi’s hold on power has also been doubted from time to time, as the tough corona policy slowed down economic growth and broke the West’s dependence on China. Xi also staked his own prestige on supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin when China approved Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Even within the Communist Party there are probably its own power struggles, but from Xi the party has received what it ordered: a strong China, where they march at the same pace and put other countries on the brink. China’s goal is to be the world’s leading country in 2049, when the People’s Republic of China turns one hundred years old. To achieve this goal, China already has considerable economic, diplomatic and military power.

World divided into US and Chinese camps. The confrontation emerged from the backstage onto the world stage at the latest during Donald Trump’s presidency. Pain points on the world map are Taiwan, Hong Kong and the South China Sea, as well as Xinjiang, where China oppresses its Uyghur minority. The battles for the dominance of technology, cyberspace and space form their own fronts.

The United States responds to the rise of China by gathering around itself a union of democracies and cutting off the West’s dependence on China. China has been put on NATO’s radar by US demands since 2019. In the European Union, the rise of China and, even more, the bitter experiences of the coronavirus pandemic are seen as measures to cut supply chains and repatriate production from China to Europe.

China and Russia play a central role in the new US national security strategy announced by US President Joe Biden on Wednesday. The United States of China wants to beat, to contain Russia.

Traditionally, China has watched from the sidelines when others went to war and reaped the benefits. It is the same now. China buys the gas left in Russia’s hands cheaply. When the war ties US attention and troops to Europe, China benefits as well. However, Russia’s nuclear threat is too much for China. The West, on the other hand, tries to influence Russia by influencing China.

The West an attempt to disengage from China is a disengagement from globalization. China is caught up in everything that is produced in the global economy. But China is also dependent on others.

The Party Congress of the Communist Party can be a watershed for China’s own actions. One of the questions concerns whether China will break away from the zero line of coronavirus infections. Isolating hundreds of millions of people has cost China’s leadership confidence and economic growth. However, retreating from the zero strategy has not been possible for X before the party congress.

China’s problem is that a flawless leader of a flawless system cannot make mistakes.

