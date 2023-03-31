Editorial | The election victory of basic Finns would make Finland a different country

Basic Finns go to election day with a tailwind. An election victory would not necessarily bring the party into the government, but it would change the image of Finland.

Yleisradio announced on Thursday the last poll of these elections before election day. It said that the coalition and the Basic Finns are at the top almost side by side. Sdp, which has fallen slightly, is 1.1 percentage points away from the coalition. Among the other parties, the center has increased its support by 1.2 percentage points to 10.7 percent.

So close to the election, both the number of supporters and the direction of the supporters are important. The coalition has been number one in the polls throughout the election campaign, and as such the party will enter election day as well. However, the top spot is not very grateful, because the number one has nothing but to lose. It has appeared in the coalition’s campaign as a precaution. Chairman Petteri Orpo is by no means a people’s fanatic, but when trying to protect his leadership position by avoiding every mistake, he has started repeating the same phrases.

On the other hand, Sdp’s Sanna Marin has not really avoided risks, but has put everything on one card when attacking the coalition and basic Finns with flying flags. Under Marin’s leadership, Sdp has tried to turn the election battle into a battle between good and evil, where only Marin’s victory will prevent a “blue-black right-wing government”.

The selected tactics and Marin’s presentation skills managed to hide the thinness of the economic line chosen by the Sdp for the elections for a long time, but it has become increasingly difficult when the Ministry of Finance, the Bank of Finland and others have framed the election debate with their analyzes of the worrying development of the economy. The conversation cannot be turned to right-wing cuts and tax loopholes forever.

Sdp has tried to absorb red-green voters by marketing the party as the only alternative to the right-wing government. For some who are thinking about their voting decision, the tactic seems to have worked, and it has especially enraged the greens. However, on election day, the idea of ​​tactical voting may turn against the Dems if people calculate that the first place will be decided between the coalition and basic Finns.

Perussuomalaiset goes to the election day with a good tailwind, so Finland may very well wake up next Monday morning in a situation where Perussuomalaiset is the largest parliamentary party in Finland. With good luck, even a smaller vote pool than the coalition can be enough for that. Then Riikka Purra, the chairman of Basic Finns, would start the government consultations.

“ After the elections, the coalition will be the decision-maker in any case.

It does not necessarily mean that Purra will become the next prime minister of Finland, because Perussuomaliket is on a very different line with other parties on many key issues, such as EU policy, climate policy and immigration. The coalition and the center can demand strict entries on these issues in the government program, because without the coalition and the center, a bourgeois government will hardly be created. Basic Finns may have left the election program without making it because it would not be possible to compare it with a possible future government program.

After the elections, the coalition will in any case be in the decisive position, and even if it falls from the first place promised by the polls, it may become the prime minister’s party also by demanding impossible things from basic Finns. However, then the coalition will have to think about what such an action would look like. The government is faced with difficult decisions that could further strengthen basic Finns in the opposition

Beven after the elections, the formation of the coalition still has many twists and turns, but it is much easier to predict the immediate effects of the election results.

Finland’s affairs are now being followed more closely in the world than before, primarily because of NATO membership, but also because of Prime Minister Marin’s personal media presence. In Finland, Marin strongly shares opinions. Finns have their own interpretations of basic Finns, which are guided by the pragmatism inherent in the country’s political tradition. Riikka Purra has succeeded in expanding her party’s support base, so a large number of ordinary people support basic Finns for many different reasons. There is no point in putting labels on them.

However, it does not change the fact that in Europe the Basic Finns of Finland are counted in the same compartment of the right-wing populist and extreme nationalist parties as in the European Parliament they are in the same category as the Basic Finns party group include Estonia’s Ekre, Germany’s AfD, Italy’s Lega and Marie Le Pen’s RN party in France. If the basic Finns win, Finland would also be included in that compartment.

If Perussuomalaiset is the country’s largest party on Monday morning, Finland is suddenly a very different country.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the magazine principle line.