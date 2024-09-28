Editorial | The election of the head of municipal employers is of interest in Eteläranta

Editorial|Private employers want to participate in the process of looking for a successor to the retiring municipal labor market leader Markku Jalose.

KMarkku Jalonen, the CEO of unta and welfare area employers (KT), will retire during the labor market cycle that has already started. Jalonen’s successor is of interest in employer circles.

Jalonen has worked in KT’s management since 2007 as labor market director and from July 2021 as CEO. He will continue in his position until the end of February – if he can afford to retire in the middle of the round. The search for Jalonen’s successor has already begun.

During Jalonen’s KT years, the labor market has changed significantly. For example, local bargaining has increased, and the Confederation of Business and Industry EK has withdrawn from labor market negotiations. The most recent examples of change are all the reforms made by the current government. They have weakened the position of wage earners in Finnish society.

Tthere is a murmur among the night-giver that the world has changed more than what could be deduced from KT. Jalo is criticized for his immutability. EK and its unions have even taken on KT, and Jalonen has given back.

Especially on the private employer side, it has been annoying that in municipalities and welfare areas it is not possible to move from broad solutions to flexible, local and personal agreements. For example, in EK’s opinion, this has sometimes driven KT away from the employers’ front and closer to the needs of wage earners.

According to KT, there is such a huge jungle of professions and different contracts in the field that only the conditions of the whole can progress. It is also possible to argue that KT has often succeeded in agreeing broad and moderate contracts, which have kept public sector wage trends under control. The exception is the 2022 deal. In it, the municipal sector was able to fight for a salary program led by administrators from the conciliation board, which guaranteed for years higher contract wage increases than in export sectors.

This deal, which caused irritation in Eteläranta, the need to unify the employers’ front and the desire to promote the export model guarantee that private employers are very interested in participating in one way or another in the process of finding a successor for Jalose. A successor who would be completely different from Jalonen and would produce completely different leadership.

