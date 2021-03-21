Editorial The effects of teleworking have been significant

Switching to telecommuting seemed to increase efficiency for some time. Over time, the price of change has brightened as individuals ’exhaustion increases and the community spirit of work communities fades.

A year ago the world almost stopped. In Finland, this was concretely reflected immediately in travel. People stayed telecommuting and stayed close to home.

According to Telia’s travel and telework statistics, the number of Finns traveling from one place to another collapsed by 35 per cent in one day.

Although the return to work began in May 2020, in Uusimaa the change remained permanent. Now, in February, 30 per cent more workers were teleworked than a year earlier. In Central Finland, Pirkanmaa and Southwest Finland, the popularity of telework increased by one-fifth.

Travel between provinces decreased by almost half a year due to restrictions. In inter-municipal trips, the decrease was 28 per cent. Equally large fluctuations in the travel of Finns can probably be sought in wartime.

The effects of teleworking have been significant anyway. A new phenomenon in the coronavirus era is increased mental health problems. In November 2020, the number of mental health diagnoses of so-called thought workers surpassed sick leave due to physical causes.

The number of people who went to a psychologist increased by as much as 30 percent, says Heltti, an occupational health service company. Instead of success experiences, there were suddenly almost only worries.

Switching to telecommuting seemed to increase efficiency for a while when no time was spent commuting or chatting on a coffee machine. Over time, the price of change has brightened as individuals ’exhaustion increases and the community spirit of work communities fades. The tacit information and emotions that move in random encounters are a lubricating oil that, when depleted, can break down an organization over time.

The year of teleworking has been a great experiment that has taught us a lot about new work and employees. If learned wisely, hard years of experience can bring lasting benefits to working life.

