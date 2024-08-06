Editorial | The economy needs more confidence, not new savings

Editorial|This time, the preparation of the budget is an unusually precise task. You should save, but you really can’t.

EThe preparation of this year’s budget starts on Wednesday at the Ministry of Finance. Making a budget has rarely been such a meticulous effort as it is now.

The government has decided in the government program and in the April budget meeting that a total of nine billion euros will be saved from the public finances. The ministries have had to take these amounts into account when presenting to the Ministry of Finance how the expenditures and revenues under them will be organized next year. After the Ministry of Finance’s excuse, the government will consider the budget at the beginning of September. Parliament will review the achievements after that.

So you should save, but you really can’t, because it wouldn’t be worth scaring the consumer any more. The general value added tax is rising and the already decided savings will make the lives of those dependent on social security significantly worse. When we finally got over the rampant inflation, is it worth it for the government to eat the pot of income available to households, which would finally be growing and which could increase consumption and tax collection?

The costs of welfare regions should be reduced, but it is difficult for the state to succeed in this when the real decision-making power on costs is still in the regions. And their deficit is only growing all the time.

The budget is also the opening of the autumn season of politics. For political reasons, the governing parties would like to promote projects that serve their own voters. But how do you do that when there is only scarcity? An example of this problem is Turku’s one-hour train (Länsirata project), which is important to the coalition and Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (kok), but which does not fit well at this time and the needs of other parties.

In the opening of the autumn season, starting speed is important. Minister of Education Anders Adlercreutz’s work at the helm of Rkp actually starts only now. If Adlercreutz wants to profile his party in a new way, he must as soon as possible create a contrast in the government with the themes of a tight budget and strict immigration, which the Basic Finns have already warmed up to.

Bthis time, udjetti is also in close contact with the labor market. The employee organizations did not succeed in the disputes with the government at the beginning of the year. Labor struggles did not help and the government implemented what it wanted.

If wage earners’ organizations want to gain support and legitimacy from Finns under the wage round and the following labor market reforms, they should make a fuss about every government decision that eats away at purchasing power. During austerity, it is even more justified for representatives of low-wage industries to claim that the export model only increases misery.

“ Economics is largely psychology.

The export model means that the upper limit of wage increases is defined by wage cycles in the export sectors.

Tstart-up researchers and officials preparing the budget have noticed small optimistic hints that the Finnish economy would turn for the better.

It is hard to say the opposite, but there is a reasonable consensus that the economic slide is now leveling off. Companies expect better times to come at the end of the year, and the housing market is picking up due to the clear drop in interest rates.

However, the situation is very sensitive. Unemployment is rising, and the economy is largely psychology. Up until these days, the current government has justified savings by the over-indebtedness and crisis of the Finnish economy. The consumer has reacted to the dark crisis communication quite logically: shut himself in his house and pulled the curtains in front of the windows.

If the economic slide starts to level off now, the tone of the government’s actions and message must change. More optimism is needed now – no new savings and no doomsday painting.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS editorial staff, and they reflect the journal principle line.