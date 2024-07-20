Editorial | The drug cycle of young people should have been broken earlier

Editorial|Child welfare institutions alone cannot solve the cycle of drug addiction among minors.

SUomi is one of the top countries in Europe for drug-related deaths among young people.

Published by the Accident Investigation Center in June statement showed that drug-related deaths of young people affect the whole of Finland. Every year, minors also die from drugs. The very fact that the Accident Investigation Center started investigating the matter indicates its extent.

The risk of serious problem use increases the younger the child tries substances. It is therefore important to deal with a minor’s substance abuse problem as soon as it is detected, so that the child or young person can get help as early as possible. For example, young people who use intoxicants under age should always have access to high-quality substance abuse treatment, but this is often not the case.

In its report, the Accident Investigation Center pointed out that the current services do not meet the needs of young people. There are no clear operating models for directing young people to services, and help is not available at the right time.

Many entities do offer substance abuse services for minors, but there are not enough of them. It is difficult to get into detoxification and rehabilitation treatment without the support of a loved one, and the minor does not get help when he needs it. Intervening in the substance use of minors is mostly done on the basis of the Child Protection Act, in which case the treatment of minors’ substance addiction falls on the shoulders of child protection.

Child welfare outpatient support is often insufficient for a young person in a drug addiction. However, there is not enough institutional care available to truly remove the child from drug addiction. On the other hand, child protection institutions are also not always able to prevent the use of substances. Mere placement in a child welfare institution is not enough to treat a young person’s substance abuse disorder, other psychosocial support is also needed.

Lthe legislation enables a special care period of up to 90 days for people over the age of 12, known as eho. Special care is multi-professional treatment and care that aims to stop the child’s self-harming behavior.

However, this period is often too short and there are not enough places. Substance abuse treatment has to be started as soon as the young person arrives at the institution, even if he is still under the influence of drugs when he arrives.

Drug addiction is a multi-caused disease also in adults. There are many factors behind the use of substances, and without seeing a doctor or psychologist, help is often unsuccessful. Child protection institutions alone cannot solve the situation.

Merely limiting the availability of substances and not being physically intoxicated does not prevent continued use without alternative behavioral patterns and experiences of meaning.

OFthe well-being of young people is divided: while some young people feel better, others have problems such as substance use and mental health problems.

However, minors who use substances are individuals, and not everyone needs the same help. A precocious teenager doing his first drug experiments, who ends up in a survival position on the final day, needs different support than a young person living in a child welfare institution who is approaching adulthood and has a background of mixed drug use, drug addiction, i.e. running away from the institution, and mental health problems.

Substance abuse treatment for minors requires closer and clearer cooperation between different actors, child protection, substance abuse care and youth psychiatry and youth services. Cooperation is important in order to prevent the harms of young people’s use of substances, identify problem use and intervene in time.

Finland should also have a uniform treatment guidance system presented by the Accident Investigation Centre.

