Sin Uomo, people over the age of 65 have to renew their car license every five years. The government has proposed reforming driver’s license inspections so that the medical certificate needed for a driver’s license would be sought from the private sector instead of public primary health care. The goal is public finance savings.

The matter has been on the agenda over the summer and it has rained criticism. It is feared that the reform will place rural and urban residents in an unequal position. The availability of private services in rural areas varies, and some people could have to travel long distances to get a driver’s license statement. Especially in sparsely populated areas, there is not as much private service production as in cities.

The prices may also become high, which would especially affect people with low incomes and the elderly. A medical opinion on driving health currently costs about 90 euros in public health care. Privately, the price varies between 90 and 180 euros. According to the draft, an extended medical opinion can cost more than 260 euros at its most expensive. A large number of age-based medical reports are required in an extended form, so the reform would especially affect low-income elderly people.

Some of the commentators fear that the reform may also lead to an increase in prices if there is not enough competition. Instead, according to some estimates, the presented savings are exaggerated. There are those who have a positive attitude towards the reform: among other things, according to Tehy, the proposal would free up the staff’s working time for other patient work.

The reform has effects on the elderly, especially in rural areas, where there is little public transport and the need for a driver’s license is greater. The burden on public healthcare must be lightened, but the reform of driver’s license checks must not lead to people in different parts of the country being in an unequal position.

