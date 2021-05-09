Editorial The dream of independence won the Scottish election

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared that Britain should not be ruled from Brussels. Now the Scots want to let go of London.

11:45

Independence the defenders won a clear victory in the Scottish parliamentary elections on Friday. The strong election result left the ruling party SNP just one seat away from an absolute majority in the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood. Together with the Greens, who won eight seats, the SNP now has the power to deliver on its election promise: it wants to hold a referendum on Scottish independence.