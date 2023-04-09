Editorial | The difficulties of paper magazines tell about the change in the media

Today, Helsingin Sanomat is published only in digital form. However, Paperilehti is still a very functional user interface.

Ton Easter Sunday, Helsingin Sanomat is only published online. There are a total of 12 such days in connection with different holidays this year. Paperless Day is a good moment to think about what is happening to newspapers in Finland.

Just a month ago, there were 22 newspapers published in paper form every day of the week in Finland. There are only 18 of them left. Over the past few weeks, Kaleva published in Oulu, Karjalainen published in Joensuu, Ilkka-Pohjalainen published in Seinäjoki and Vaasa, and Keskipohjanmaa published in Kokkola have all announced that they will stop their Sunday paper newspaper.

Behind the reductions are the increase in the cost of magazine production and distribution, as well as the decrease in the income side of newspapers, especially paid advertising. At the end of such a savings cycle, you rarely expect anything good.

In Finland, the same playoff game that has previously been seen in other Western countries is underway. The death of regional newspapers has been talked about especially in the United States, where areas emptied of journalism have started to be called “news deserts”.

Wildernesses like these are threatened by the disintegration of local politics, when journalists are no longer watching the actions of decision-makers. The local newspaper also serves as an arena for local debate. Without such a central point, the conversation easily dissipates in the winds of the network.

Finland seemed for a long time to be resistant to the phenomena experienced in other countries. Newspaper reading and trust in traditional journalism remained high in Finland. In the country reports of Oxford University’s Reuters Institute of Journalism research center, Finland has shone almost as a wonderland of the media industry.

National Media Research (KMT 2022) measurement according to 95 percent of Finns over the age of 15 still read newspapers. However, the reading of paper magazines has been on the decline for a long time. 55 percent of all Finns read a printed newspaper, most of them over 65 years old. On the other hand, less than a third of 15-34-year-olds read a printed magazine.

Problems with print newspapers get a lot of attention because so many readers are used to getting their paper on their doorstep. For example, Kaleva is a 124-year-old newspaper, so of course the reduction in the number of times it is published is irritating. Indirectly, it also affects Helsingin Sanomat, because the newspapers have been distributed in the same way. In the future, the Sunday paper magazine will be delivered to the Kaleva distribution area only on Monday.

Various subsidies have been collected from the state recently for newspapers. During the coronavirus pandemic, newspapers were supported with 7.5 million euros. A temporary support program is coming to sparsely populated areas due to higher distribution costs. Other means of support have been offered, for example, removing the value added tax on newspapers and regulating the operations of the state-owned Posti.

Temporary ones supports may be needed, but newspapers should not be attached to any ventilator. The state already has one Yleisradio. Privately owned independent newspapers are an essential part of media pluralism.

Supporting the distribution of the paper magazine would only postpone the inevitable, because the readers will die off, and there will hardly be any more. The future of media is online, and ultimately that’s where the future of provincial newspapers will be, if there is one. The transition of provincial newspapers to the online age is not exactly easy, as the world has seen that in the online news competition, provincial newspapers run the risk of being crushed between the national media that operate with greater resources and local newspapers that nimbly produce small news.

A paper newspaper is not an independent value, but independent, high-quality and multi-valued journalism is. It should be supported, or at least obstacles should not be piled up in front of it. That is the starting point in media policy.

Paper magazine is not forever, but it is still a very functional user interface. Therefore, the death of the paper magazine is still far away. Many readers like a paper magazine that can be spread out on the table next to a cup of coffee, read in peace from start to finish, and then folded to the top of the stack of magazines when finished. As much new and exciting as the online magazine offers, it does not give its readers that peace and sense of satisfaction.

