The Russian administration, since President Vladimir Putin, was banned from the Olympics and the World Cup, but a small backdoor was left behind.

Sports the arbitral tribunal CAS issued on 17 December significant decision.

A year ago, the International Anti-Doping Agency Wada banned Russia from participating in the Olympics and World Championships for four years.

The reason was, among other things, the falsification of doping data and, ultimately, the Russian state-led doping program that began to be revealed after the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Russia appealed the sentence imposed by Wada, and CAS shortened it by two years.

Especially in the United States and Britain, the CAS decision has been criticized for leprosy, but it also has a lot of good. The point is that Wada’s evidence against Russia also held in the arbitral tribunal.

In addition, CAS’s decision was firm and logical, although the penalty was shortened.

The punishment is more clearly targeted at the Russian administration and state, and respects human rights, as does the right to play sport.

According to the decision of the Arbitration Court, Russian athletes are not, in principle, guilty of doping, but athletes found guilty of various processes are prohibited from participating.

The Russian flag or national emblem may not be displayed in the competition and the national anthem will not be played. In addition, CAS gave the Russian administration to the president Vladimir Putin from the gate ban to the Olympics and the World Cup.

However, CAS left a small backdoor for the Russian leadership to become a race guest. The issue is also topical in Finland in the spring of 2022, when Tampere and Helsinki will host the World Hockey Championships.

Prime Minister of the host country Sanna Marin (sd) can invite his Russian colleague as a guest at the new multifunctional arena in his hometown of Tampere.

The idea of ​​the separation of sports and politics would be taken up again when Tampere’s pride in the Uros Live arena and the World Championships in hockey served as a stage for diplomacy.

