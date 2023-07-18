Editorial | The death of a political prisoner is yet another reminder of what kind of tyrant Lukashenko is

Alexander Lukashenko, the leader of Belarus, has tried to present himself as some kind of statesman and “peace negotiator” after the Wagner rebellion seen in Russia, but the West should not believe his bluff.

VBelarus was in the news again at the weekend, when the Ukrainian and Polish authorities confirmed the information about the arrival of the fighters of the Russian mercenary group Wagner in Belarus. The Belarusian administration had already announced on Friday that Wagner’s mercenaries would train Belarusian troops.

The transfer of Wagner’s fighters to Belarus has been talked about ever since it was announced that Wagner’s leader Yevgeny Prigozhin’s brief rebellion ended in midsummer with the agreement negotiated by Belarus’s leader Alexander Lukashenko. Lukashenko announced that part of the agreement is that Wagner’s fighters will be transferred to Belarus.

Many things related to Prigozhin’s rebellion are still shrouded in mystery. In the West, however, talks about transferring Wagner’s fighters to Belarus were taken seriously from the beginning, even though Lukashenka’s role as a “peace negotiator” was viewed with suspicion. After all, Belarus is currently dependent on Russia in every way.

At least in public, Lukashenko has taken joy out of his alleged “mediator” role and his announced cooperation with Wagner. He tries to create an image of himself as an independent actor and a capable negotiator. At the same time, he shouts at his western neighbors.

In addition, there is one more important reason why Belarusian propaganda pushes Lukashenka to be an actor in international politics: so that the internal situation in Belarus would be forgotten.

Belarus has been an authoritarian country throughout Lukashenka’s reign, which began in 1994, where human rights have mostly been included in party speeches. However, the last three years have been terrible even on the scale of Belarus. Lukashenko brutally defeated the popular uprising that began with the fraud of the August 2020 presidential election, after which the repression has only intensified. The administration is also constantly developing new repressive measures.

TA fresh reminder of the harshness of society was given when the artist Ales Puškin, imprisoned for political reasons, died last week under unclear circumstances.

Pushkin was one of approximately 1,500 political prisoners in Belarus. The number includes only those who have been declared political prisoners by the human rights organization Vyasna, so there are clearly more people behind bars for political reasons. Information about new arrests is constantly coming. In addition, the authorities have declared more than 3,000 people “extremists”. The numbers are big for a country with less than 9.5 million inhabitants.

There is no information about the well-being of the most famous political prisoners – such as opposition leader Maryja Kalesnikava, presidential candidate Viktar Babaryka and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Byaljatsky – as the authorities do not allow lawyers or relatives to contact them. However, there are few lawyers, as independent lawyers have been imprisoned, driven abroad or intimidated into silence.

The positive news is so small that it only highlights the brutality of the oppression. Last week, for example, the opposition rejoiced when Valjantsin Stefanoviš, who is part of Vyasna’s leadership, was allowed to call his wife from prison for the first time in two years.

Lwhen ukashenka is trying to pose as a statesman, it’s good to remember what he is: a cruel tyrant who stole the elections, who in his lust for power made Belarus a vassal state of Russia and himself to blame for the war in Ukraine.

The West needs to tighten its attitude towards Lukashenko even more. As a first step, the EU could finally check that the sanctions it imposed on Russia and Belarus are in line with each other. Now goods subject to EU sanctions go to Russia via Belarus, which only supports Lukashenka.

