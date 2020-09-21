Upgrade
Editorial The death of a judge admired by Liberals electrified the U.S. election campaign

Bhavi Mandalia
September 21, 2020
in World
The death of a judge admired by Liberals electrified the U.S. election campaign

The death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg would seem to help President Donald Trump, but the impact of the yupaka that will emerge from the appointment of a new supreme judge on the outcome of the presidential election is difficult to predict.

In memory of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, candles were lit in Portland, Maine, USA.­Picture: ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Reuters

The highest the death of justice judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg struck the U.S. election fall like a million volts. Death can become a turning point that will have a major impact on the outcome of the presidential election and also far into the country’s future.

Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

