Editorial|The aircraft manufacturer Boeing was able to negotiate a fairly reasonable agreement with the United States Department of Justice. Even if the judge accepts it, the company still has a lot to do with its reputation.

Lairplane manufacturer Boeing and the US Department of Justice have said that they have reached an agreement: Boeing admits to having committed fraud when it misled the US aviation authorities who issued the flight permit for the company’s 737 Max aircraft type. As part of the agreement, the company pays a maximum of 450 million euros in fines and invests in a safety program, but avoids a public trial.

The 737 Max airplanes manufactured by Boeing had disastrous accidents in Indonesia in 2018 and in Ethiopia in 2019. A total of 346 people died in the crashes. The cause of similar accidents has been considered to be Boeing’s new software, the features of which the company had not told the pilots about. After the crashes, the 737 Max planes were out of service for a long time.

BThe agreement between oeing and the ministry still requires a judge’s approval. Although Boeing breached the previous agreement and many victims’ families oppose the soft-dealing agreement, it has a good chance of being approved by a judge.

The contract is advantageous for Boeing. The company can easily pay the fines. Boeing is also unlikely to lose its contracts with the US federal government, even though the company is facing a criminal conviction as part of the deal. Boeing is simply too important a partner for the US military.

However, the agreement does not clean up the serious reputational damage that Boeing’s indifference has rightly caused to the company. Maine’s reputation suffered at the beginning of the year even more when part of the wall of one of the 737 Max planes came off mid-flight. It is very possible that the agreement will only increase suspicion towards the company.

Flying is still safe. Still, Boeing is in a hurry to restore its reputation.

Correction on July 11, 2024 at 8:31 p.m.: Boeing will pay a maximum of 450 million, not 450 billion euros in fines, as previously written in the article.