Editorial The cut in funding for science is small in number, but it is a symptom of a bigger problem

Editorial|Editorial
Finland’s research and innovation policy has become more paceous, and investment has lagged behind the benchmark.
For subscribers
20:15
Minister of Science and Culture Annika Saarikko (center) was appalled by the field of science on Tuesday, announcing that the spending cuts agreed in the mid-term debate will be directed at science in her field. From 2023 onwards, funding for science will be cut by EUR 35 million a year.
Topics related to the article
.
#Editorial #cut #funding #science #small #number #symptom #bigger #problem
Leave a Reply