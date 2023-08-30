Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Editorial | The crisis tarnishes the reputation of the Estonian Prime Minister

August 30, 2023
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has found herself in the middle of an uproar because of her husband’s business dealings with Russia. It is increased by the fact that Kallas has actively urged companies to stop doing business in Russia.

Ssince Russia launched its brutal large-scale attack on Ukraine a year and a half ago, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has emerged as a prominent European voice and actor. Many more western allied countries have aligned themselves with Estonia in their views on Russia, and Estonia led by Kallas has been at the forefront of emphasizing the importance of supporting Ukraine. Kallas has warned against dealing with Russia and urged companies to stop doing business in Russia. As a result of his determined approach, his name has already come up many times when candidates for international positions have been considered.

That’s why the uproar around Kallas in Estonia right now is so surprising. At the center of it is his spouse, who was a partner in a company that continued shipping to Russia even after the great attack. Kohu has also made a big dent in the prime minister’s side, although he has claimed that he did not know about it, because the couple does not talk about work matters at home.

It is strange that the Kallas family has not understood the vulnerability of the prime minister’s spouse’s involvement in a company operating in Russia. The Russian authorities must have known about it and were waiting for a suitable opportunity to take advantage of it. This is exactly what the Estonians have rightly warned others about.

Kallas already belongs to Estonia’s elite from his home background: his father is the country’s former prime minister. In the midst of the commotion, he has committed the elite sin of arrogance. Among other things, he refused the invitation of two parliamentary committees to be consulted on the matter. There is even talk of a parliamentary crisis in Estonia.

The crisis does not dim the image of Estonia. The crisis came out as it is customary in democracies, exposed by the media. The matter was first noticed by the Estonian public radio company ERR. Instead, the light of Kallas, who appeared as a moral beacon, now flickers more dimly than before.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the magazine principle line.

