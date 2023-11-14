Editorial | The Court of Appeal drew the line of hate speech

According to the Court of Appeal, Päivi Räsänen was not guilty of incitement against a national group, even though her words were offensive.

BOn Tuesday, the court of appeals in Elsin rejected the charges brought against MP Päivi Räsä (kd) and Luther Foundation’s representative Juhana Pohjola for inciting a people’s group. The Court of Appeal unanimously took the same position as the Helsinki District Court, which assessed the matter in spring 2022.

The public prosecutor set out to get an outline of the Räsänen case, where is the line between freedom of speech and hate speech. Now one was obtained, but the prosecutor can still appeal the decision to the Supreme Court.

The Court of Appeal reminded that freedom of speech is a central value of a democratic society, which may only be restricted for a compelling social reason. Securing the dignity and equality of sexual minorities can be such a reason. In Räsänen’s case, however, according to the Court of Appeal, it was not hate speech, because the MP had rather defended his own religious views than tried to insult homosexuals.

The court’s decision was expected. It reminds us that the limits of freedom of speech are wide, as they should be. Instead, the decision should not be read as an indication of value for Räsänen’s opinions.

OOld writings and a 2019 Twitter message in which he disapproved of the church’s participation in the Pride event brought Räsänen to ikeute: “How does the church’s doctrine, the #bible, agree with the fact that shame and sin are raised as a source of pride?”

The MP’s message understandably offended sexual and gender minorities, for whom Pride does not mean boasting about sin and shame, but recognition of one’s own human dignity. Many Christian thinkers felt that Räsänen had their faith as his own weapon. The lawsuit has been embarrassing and damaging for the church.

Throughout history, sexual and gender minorities have suffered from cruel discrimination, which continues in many countries even today. Christians in the United States who campaigned for Räsänen’s freedom of speech are often censoring schools and books in their own states. Fresh greetings from Päivi Räsäse for them too: “Freedom of speech is needed when we disagree on things.”

