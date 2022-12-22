Editorial | The court made an important decision in favor of transparency

The Supreme Administrative Court decided that the taxman must hand over information on the taxes of high income earners to the media. It was an important line.

Openness got a big win when the Supreme Administrative Court (KHO) ordered in his yearbook decision, the tax assessor to give the media information about the taxation of Finns. According to KHO, the disclosure of tax information had become a statutory obligation after a long period of time.

Tax information is traditionally published on November’s “tax day”. Some of the high-income earners who ended up on the lists have considered it an embarrassing source of envy, but on the other hand, publicity has been considered an important view of economic structures. Instead of envy, good taxpayers have increasingly experienced appreciation.

In 2019, the Tax Administration interpreted the EU’s data protection regulation so that the customer had the right to object to the release of their tax information to the media. When people who wanted to encrypt appeared by the thousands, the media started to supplement the lists of those who earned at least 100,000 euros by sleight of hand. To the chagrin of those who requested encryption, both the tax information and the fact that the information had been encrypted often became public. Now KHO ended this worthless cat and mouse game with its important policy.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the journal principle line.