Editorial The costs of climate work are turning into bills – and bills into politics

Now that the sun of economic growth is rising behind the coronavirus pandemic, the fight against climate change must once again be a top priority.

The world economy rising rapidly from a pandemic. According to a recent business forecast from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the world economy will grow by 5.8 per cent this year and 4.4 per cent next year. The pace of recovery is strong, much tougher than after the financial crisis.