Editorial The coronavirus vaccine showed the strength of cooperation between EU countries

Midsummer’s Day was full of hope when the distribution of coronavirus vaccines began in all member states of the European Union. On Sunday, it was possible to vaccinate nursing staff and the elderly in most EU countries, including Finland.

The launch of vaccinations at the same time across Europe was symbolically important. The Union succeeded, as it did, in finally assembling its lines in the face of the crisis.