Editorial The coronavirus vaccine showed the strength of cooperation between EU countries

December 28, 2020
The first batch of coronavirus vaccines was distributed to all EU countries on the day of slaughter. It was a small but symbolically important step out of the pandemic.

Midsummer’s Day was full of hope when the distribution of coronavirus vaccines began in all member states of the European Union. On Sunday, it was possible to vaccinate nursing staff and the elderly in most EU countries, including Finland.

The launch of vaccinations at the same time across Europe was symbolically important. The Union succeeded, as it did, in finally assembling its lines in the face of the crisis.

