Editorial The coronavirus does not ask for the home language or country of birth

Editorial|Editorial

Authorities and the media have reported the infection situation of people with an immigrant background without unnecessary intimidation, and politicians have not just started to beat the drum. Hopefully restraint will be maintained.

For subscribers

Juha Tuominen, CEO of Hus, has suggested that immigrant-dominated areas should be favored in the vaccination order.­

20:15

Immigrants Increased coronavirus infections in the region have sparked a debate over whether coronavirus vaccinations should be targeted at migrant-dominated areas. This suggested last Friday, Juha Tuominen, CEO of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus).