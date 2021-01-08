No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Editorial The consumer must demand security from the services

admin by admin
January 8, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Editorial|Editorial

One of Finland’s biggest cyber security problems is the shortage of experts.

Teleworking Last spring, it quickly became part of the new coronavirus society, largely due to the fact that digitalisation is relatively advanced in Finland and information security has also been taken care of.

Companies and employers showed that the systems work and are sustainable, even though they are burdened by work, schooling, shopping and hobbies. At the same time, it was emphasized how essentially security is part of digital citizenship.

.

Tags:
admin

admin

Related Posts

Next Post

Billionaire Elon Musk is the richest new man in the world

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.