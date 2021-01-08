Editorial The consumer must demand security from the services

One of Finland’s biggest cyber security problems is the shortage of experts.

Teleworking Last spring, it quickly became part of the new coronavirus society, largely due to the fact that digitalisation is relatively advanced in Finland and information security has also been taken care of.

Companies and employers showed that the systems work and are sustainable, even though they are burdened by work, schooling, shopping and hobbies. At the same time, it was emphasized how essentially security is part of digital citizenship.