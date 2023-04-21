Editorial | The Constitutional Law Committee faces big challenges

The coalition wanted the chairmanship of the constitutional committee that interprets the constitutionality of legal projects and reforms. The party is planning savings and reforms, the constitutionality of which will still be argued many times.

Pthe constitutional law committee made headlines even before the actual parliamentary work began, when the coalition was the first to choose its chairmanship in the division of committee chairmen.

A significant part of the work of the Constitutional Law Committee is the evaluation of the constitutionality of legislative proposals and other government plans. It is a prestigious committee, and until recently, the committee had chaired it for decades. Traditionally, the Constitutional Law Committee has still not been the first choice of the largest parties. After the 2015 elections, it was only suitable for the left-wing coalition.

Now the probable prime minister’s party, the coalition, considered the chairmanship of the Constitutional Law Committee to be the most important. The left-wing parties immediately saw the choice as a sign that the coalition is preparing for such cuts and reforms “that go beyond the limits of the constitution”.

The coalition freely admitted that the choice was strategic. The party aims to adjust the state economy – which also means savings and cuts to services – and structural reforms. Since such legislative reforms end up in the Constitutional Law Committee, the coalition wants to ensure that the chairman of the Basic Law Committee, who comes from the opposition party, does not get to stop or overturn the government’s proposals. The coalition has experience of how the big reforms it pushed have failed in the constitutional committee.

The chairman of the Constitutional Law Committee cannot dictate decisions, as the committee’s position and credibility are based on a willingness to compromise, staying above party politics and an effort to maintain a predictable line of interpretation. However, he can influence how the processing proceeds.

Twhen examining the constitutionality of the draft laws and the relationship to international agreements, the Constitutional Law Committee has often been the center of attention. Although a large part of the legal projects pass through the sieve of the Constitutional Law Committee, many prominent projects have failed there. The committee has also often been so busy that some legal projects have had time to lapse.

According to some, this is simply because fundamental and human rights play a central role in the current constitution. That is why the Constitutional Law Committee has to review many legal projects and reforms that affect people’s rights and obligations.

According to others, the background is also tightened interpretations. According to them, some of the constitutional experts often used by the Constitutional Law Committee emphasize fundamental rights too much and sometimes unnecessarily. If the Constitutional Law Committee questions the position of the experts, it is easily accused of politicking, so the experts have, according to the critics, made the floated line systematically stricter.

Pin the interpretation of the constitution, disputes and differences of schools inevitably arise. The wording of the articles and the preliminary works of the law give direction with the established interpretations, but the values ​​of the interpreters also have an effect. Although many present only one interpretation as possible, the constitution has been deliberately left loose.

The controversies are also about finding a balance between the constitution and the people’s power. It is, for example, a matter of disagreement about whether Article 19 of the Constitution prevents, for example, the freezing of social benefit indices or whether the majority of the elected parliament can decide how it allocates savings if it wishes.

Democracy is not just the rule of the majority. The central task of the constitution is to secure everyone’s rights from the majority at that time. That’s why protecting it is important. But protection cannot take too much, for example, budgetary power from the elected parliament. The government must have the opportunity to make its own policy.

The position and role of the Constitutional Law Committee is unique, but it has mostly worked well. The committee, which will start its work soon, will be monitored particularly closely this term due to the election of the coalition. That’s why the committee is very much a watchdog. Also his own reputation.

