Editorial The concerns of the residents were not heard in Maunula

The apartment building of the Helsinki Housing Rights Company has serious deficiencies in fire safety, but the city has not responded to residents’ complaints.

Helsinki A restaurant was to be opened on the ground floor of an apartment building completed in Maunula a couple of years ago. It has not been successful: problems were found in the ventilation and sound insulation of the commercial building (HS Helsinki 15.10.).

It turned out that there are serious fire safety inconveniences throughout the house. According to the rescue service, fire breaks between fire departments are neither appropriate nor sufficiently tight.

The three houses at Taimiontie 1 are owned by the City of Helsinki’s housing rights company Haso, and the city’s housing production was responsible for construction. The city’s building inspectorate has clearly not been up to date in this case.

Residents have complained about the problems of House A to the city a year ago, and the house has had serious safety problems for two years. The city has not reacted in any way. Errors can happen, but they must be corrected without delay.

The city of Helsinki owes an explanation to the residents of Tammiontie.

Correction 16.10. at 5:26 p.m .: The story incorrectly spoke about Maunula's Taimiontie, even though it is about Tammiontie.