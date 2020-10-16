Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Editorial The concerns of the residents were not heard in Maunula

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 16, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
5
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The apartment building of the Helsinki Housing Rights Company has serious deficiencies in fire safety, but the city has not responded to residents’ complaints.

Helsinki A restaurant was to be opened on the ground floor of an apartment building completed in Maunula a couple of years ago. It has not been successful: problems were found in the ventilation and sound insulation of the commercial building (HS Helsinki 15.10.).

It turned out that there are serious fire safety inconveniences throughout the house. According to the rescue service, fire breaks between fire departments are neither appropriate nor sufficiently tight.

The three houses at Taimiontie 1 are owned by the City of Helsinki’s housing rights company Haso, and the city’s housing production was responsible for construction. The city’s building inspectorate has clearly not been up to date in this case.

Residents have complained about the problems of House A to the city a year ago, and the house has had serious safety problems for two years. The city has not reacted in any way. Errors can happen, but they must be corrected without delay.

The city of Helsinki owes an explanation to the residents of Tammiontie.

The editorials are HS’s statements on a topical issue. The writings are prepared by the editorial staff of HS and reflect the magazine principle. Correction 16.10. at 5:26 p.m .: The story incorrectly spoke about Maunula’s Taimiontie, even though it is about Tammiontie.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

Barcelona, ​​a city without bars

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In