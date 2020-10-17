Editorial The competition for Neleks is like a Finland-Sweden match

Alfa Laval started the attack, Valmet is, after his deception, pinched in front of his own goal.

In the coronavirus year the two neighboring countries have pecked at each other. The Finland-Sweden match continues.

Sweden chose a different way to quell the coronavirus pandemic than Finland. The Swedish economy still stagnated worse than Finland’s. Finland is reviving itself deep in debt. Sweden rises like a cap, according to its own calculations. And – according to Swedish business newspapers – buy Finland.