Editorial | The commotion between the Ay movement and the government cannot be avoided

There will be a dispute if Petteri Orpo’s government cuts social security or extends local bargaining to unorganized companies as well.

TMay Day, which is celebrated in the village, is a traditional celebration of the working people. Before it was a direct mass event. Now, the celebration of the political May Day is just a pale memory of what it was like in the days of the labor movement’s strength.

We are living in politically interesting times right now. After May Day, the coalition will start the actual government negotiations in order to form an exceptional right-wing government in Finland. A new era begins in May Day speeches.

On Wednesday of last week, Teollisuusliitto’s chairman Riku Aalto took the start to the new era. He demanded that the new government prepare and also decide on matters concerning working life tripartitely, i.e. together with employers and wage earners. “The coalition that won the election wants, among other things, to halve merit-based pay, weaken the importance of collective agreements in workplaces and limit the right to strike,” Aalto warned while speaking In the Confederation of Industry.

The demand for tripartite decision-making would give the ay movement a veto right to block or water down reforms it dislikes. It goes without saying that such an opportunity is not coming – which Aalto knows.

Aalto’s welcoming words to the incoming government show that the ay movement is preparing to fight hard. If the new government tries to push through its biggest reforms right at the beginning of its term, as is expected, the working people could be on the streets in the fall.

Qokoomus has openly talked about the changes it wants. The list of issues on which the coalition and the ay-movement have completely opposite opinions is long.

Let’s start with unemployment insurance: the coalition would like to both shorten the duration of earnings-related unemployment insurance and stagger the benefit so that if unemployment continues, the support would decrease. In its shadow budget, the coalition proposed halving the duration of earnings security from 400 days to 200 days. The coalition would also like to tighten the conditions of unemployment insurance.

The coalition has talked about distributing earnings-related unemployment insurance to all unemployed people, not just members of unemployment funds. If the pot to be distributed remains the same but the number of distributors increases, the pot per recipient shrinks. One less reason to belong to a trade union – or the unemployment fund.

“ Basic Finns do not want to anger Duna voters.

In its shadow budget, the coalition also proposed increasing local agreements. Ay-liike fears that if local deviations from collective agreements are also allowed for companies outside the employers’ unions, the working conditions of Finns may crumble, starting with small companies.

Ay-liike is also afraid of restricting the right of wage earners to strike, for example, in such a way that the government would ban political strikes and support strikes. The coalition has also talked about that. In addition, the Finnish Confederation of Business and Industry EK has demanded significant increases in strike fines.

While SAK and other trade unions are waiting with trepidation for the appointment of the government led by Petteri Orpo (kok), the Confederation of Business and Industry EK and Suomen Yrittäjät can hardly wait for Orpo’s government to start its work.

Bwhen challenging the authority, the ay leaders have to think about whether the troops will stay with them. The union leaders are politically on the left, but there are also many supporters of basic Finns in the membership. It creates a new kind of situation.

The basic Finns’ line on issues important to the ay movement has been unclear. During the parliamentary election campaign, Perussuomalaiset, for example, offered two opposite positions on the return of kiky payments to be paid by employers.

Politically, the Basic Finns have moved to the right. However, the party has a lot of Duna voters, whom it does not want to anger. This requires balancing. For example, the gradation of earnings-related unemployment insurance is suitable for basic Finns, but its reduction is not.

Ay-liike may find itself in a new and strange situation, where Perussuomalaiset is its best friend in the government.

