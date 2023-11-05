Editorial | The commander of Ukraine should be listened to

The commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces analyzes the war in an exceptionally frank way. The West now has to decide whether to allow Ukraine to continue the destructive positional war.
Helsingin sanomat newspaper
Brittäinen economic magazine The Economist published on Wednesday, an article in which the Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zalužnyi frankly assesses the war situation in Ukraine. The text can be described as exceptional, as commanders of warring armed forces rarely analyze the situation in detail to outsiders.
