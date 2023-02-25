Editorial | The collapse of the Sami district law is a shame

The collapse of the Sámi Assembly Act is embarrassing for Finland and a shame for the parliament.

Qthe constitutional law committee headed by parliamentarian Johanna Ojala-Niemelä (sd) eventually stalled the processing of the Sámi district law so that it did not have time for the plenary session of the parliament. On Friday, the last attempt fell with the votes of the center, the coalition and basic Finns.

In the government’s bill, the right to vote in Sámi parliamentary elections was tied to the Sámi language more than now. The presentation was received by some of the members of the councils and the people of Lapland. During the elections, the center also backed the show.

The Sámi District Law received support from Europe this week, when the Council of the European Central Bank met in Inari at the Sámi Cultural Center Sajos under the leadership of CEO Christine Lagarde. When meeting the representatives of the Sámi assemblies, Lagarde said that she considers it valuable that Finland respects minority rights in accordance with European values ​​also in practice.

Failure is a shame for the parliament. The next government must complete the law right at the beginning of the government term.

