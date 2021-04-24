Editorial The Cold War veteran recommended the Finnish model to Ukraine

In his thinking, Henry Kissinger represents the past, which unfortunately may also be the future.

For subscribers

16:30

World War II Henry Kissinger, one of the key figures in the post-World War II order, will be 98 years old in May, but he still has a firm grip on world affairs. Kissinger proved it in an extensive report he just gave to The Economist in an interview, in which he assesses how the West should deal with unpredictable Russia and strengthening China