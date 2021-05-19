Thursday, May 20, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Editorial The cold relationship between the United States and Russia is also looking for new channels at the Arctic Council meeting

by admin
May 19, 2021
in World
0

Editorial|Editorial

The world’s two largest nuclear powers must seek strategic stability to dilute the threat of nuclear destruction.

For subscribers

In Reykjavik, Iceland, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met for the first time bilaterally with Russian Secretary of State Sergei Lavrov in connection with the Arctic Council Ministerial Meeting.Picture: Saul Loeb / Reuters

20:15 | Updated 20:15

Arctic Council the ministerial meeting in reykjavik is currently the scene not only of a new kind of geopolitical territory in the arctic but also of the tense relationship between the us and russia.

The Foreign Ministers of all eight Arctic Council member states will be present in Reykjavik. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Secretary of State Sergei Lavrov met for the first time bilaterally.

Topics related to the article

.
#Editorial #cold #relationship #United #States #Russia #channels #Arctic #Council #meeting

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

The pit between Hamilton and Verstappen before Monaco

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

Open chat
Want Guest Post?