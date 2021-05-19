Editorial The cold relationship between the United States and Russia is also looking for new channels at the Arctic Council meeting

The world’s two largest nuclear powers must seek strategic stability to dilute the threat of nuclear destruction.

For subscribers

In Reykjavik, Iceland, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met for the first time bilaterally with Russian Secretary of State Sergei Lavrov in connection with the Arctic Council Ministerial Meeting.

20:15 | Updated 20:15

Arctic Council the ministerial meeting in reykjavik is currently the scene not only of a new kind of geopolitical territory in the arctic but also of the tense relationship between the us and russia.

The Foreign Ministers of all eight Arctic Council member states will be present in Reykjavik. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Secretary of State Sergei Lavrov met for the first time bilaterally.