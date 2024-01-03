Editorial | The cold is especially hard on the sick and the elderly

In Finland, cold temperatures cause more health problems than hot ones, but the health problems would be preventable in both cases.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper

2:00 am

Suomi freezes in the middle of a bitter frost. There have been these before, but fortunately not last winter. At that time, the electricity meter and the price of electricity were monitored. Even now, electricity costs a lot and frosts are expensive, but since it's also windy, according to expert estimates, there will be no shortage of electricity.