Editorial | The coalition wants to wind down immediately

The birth of a right-wing government seems more and more certain. It’s time to prepare for a turbulent autumn of politics.

Othe birth of an ikeisto government on the basis of the coalition, basic Finns, Rkp and Christian Democrats seems very likely after Säätytalo reached an agreement on immigration and climate measures, which were considered to be the most difficult issues of the negotiations beforehand.

Last week’s twists involved real disagreements, but also a lot of imagination about who takes and who is taken away in the government negotiations. In that, both the Basic Finns and the Rkp got their own moment in the public eye.

It is difficult to estimate how close the negotiations actually came to breaking off. The pain points of the negotiations were known in advance, so it would be special if the government’s founder Petteri Orpo (Kok) had not conducted the necessary stress tests with basic Finns before deciding which parties would be invited to Säätytalo. Rkp, on the other hand, has so much to lose in collapsing the negotiations that the party will not do it easily.

Although there are still many difficult issues ahead before the government is assembled, we can already start thinking about what kind of government Finland will get. The obvious answer: very right-wing. In economic policy, all parties are clearly on the right, although there are differences in tone. Kokooomus and Rkp listen to capital circles and export companies, while Perussuomaliket is more inclined towards smaller companies operating in Finland.

There is also a difference in values. The mainstream of the coalition members and RKP members is educated, international and tolerant, but the parties also have their own conservatives who come close to basic Finns and Christian Democrats. Thus, the future government will not only be right-wing but also quite conservative.

Tthe existing government base is not necessarily the one that the coalition would have preferred. Even in 2017, Basic Finns like today were not suitable for Orpo’s board because of their different “perception of people”. The new parliamentary group of Basic Finns is both inexperienced and unpredictable, so the government period can be very colorful.

The difficult solutions that lie ahead would probably have gone through with less social problems if the Sdp had been attracted to the government. In that situation, a slightly calmer adjustment pace could have been enough for the assembly.

Now we didn’t even get to look at that option, because the Sdp went to the elections on such a left-wing line that there were practically no conditions for a blue-red. The reluctance of the Dems to join the government has been questioned, for example, by the party’s veteran influencer Erkki Tuomioja in his Facebook posts.

“ The war of words between the fundamental Finns and the Rkp does not bode well.

In this situation, the coalition tries to push through the things that other formations – and especially with the Dems – would not succeed. It can mean drastic reforms to the labor market, such as staggered and shortened earnings-related unemployment insurance, promotion of local bargaining and interference with the right to strike.

The business organizations that are breathing down the coalition’s neck: the Confederation of Business, the Central Chamber of Commerce and the Finnish Entrepreneurs see in the government foundation an exceptional opportunity to get their own wishes through. That’s why the organizations have managed to bury their mutual differences and have drawn up joint government program goals for the business community for the government.

The coalition wants to push through the economic reforms right at the beginning of the government term, because the party does not have much confidence that the government will remain upright for four years. The negotiations at Säätytalo have not improved that trust, and the war of words between basic Finns and Rkp does not bode well.

SNew changes are not easily passed in Finland, it was last seen during the government of Juha Sipilä (Centre). After the reign of Sanna Marin (sd), the opinion climate is even more polarized, as the parties have moved towards the edges and the political center has been emptied. When a clearly right-wing government is installed in that situation, stormy times can be expected.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the journal principle line.