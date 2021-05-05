Editorial The Coalition made a big mistake, and now is the time to take the EU line

Finland’s EU decision-making is too separate from other foreign and security policy.

Coalition Party Last week’s decision by the Parliamentary Group to vote in favor of approving EU recovery funding in the plenary session of Parliament has proved to be a major mistake. It has not gone unnoticed in the Coalition.

The party’s tactics didn’t see in time what kind of image loss the decision to abstain would bring to the party. The Coalition Party is now a party that is a little against and a little in favor, but still defends the stimulus package in a half-wired detour.