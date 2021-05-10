Editorial The clock is coming to Iran’s nuclear deal

Editorial|Editorial
The United States would like to return to the agreement, but negotiations are difficult and time is running out.
For subscribers
17:00
Clock is ticking momentum in the nuclear deal negotiations held by Iranian and US negotiators since the beginning of April with few votes in Vienna. At least a tentative consensus should be found before Iran’s presidential election in mid-June, or everything will become much more difficult. However, there are still many obstacles to reconciliation.
Topics related to the article
.
#Editorial #clock #coming #Irans #nuclear #deal
Leave a Reply