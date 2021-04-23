Saturday, April 24, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Editorial The climate summit is pushing countries to reduce emissions

by admin
April 23, 2021
in World
0

Editorial|Editorial

President Joe Biden’s announcement of a U.S. goal to halve its climate emissions shows that the U.S. is back at the heart of climate policy. The commitment communicates a change in climate and puts pressure on other major economies as well.

For subscribers

US President Joe Biden will host the climate summit virtually. Charles Michel, President of the European Council, followed Mr Biden’s speech in Brussels on Thursday.­Picture: Johanna Geron / Reuters

20:15

United States wants to get back to the heart of climate policy. The change in direction will be announced at a climate summit hosted by President Joe Biden, to which Biden announced a new climate goal. The United States plans to at least halve its emissions by 2030 from 2005 levels. In addition, Biden reiterated its commitment to climate neutrality by 2050.

Topics related to the article

.
#Editorial #climate #summit #pushing #countries #reduce #emissions

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Al-Wehda renews its supremacy over Al-Rayyan and enhances its chances of qualifying in the "Champions"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.