Editorial The climate summit is pushing countries to reduce emissions

US President Joe Biden will host the climate summit virtually. Charles Michel, President of the European Council, followed Mr Biden’s speech in Brussels on Thursday.­

United States wants to get back to the heart of climate policy. The change in direction will be announced at a climate summit hosted by President Joe Biden, to which Biden announced a new climate goal. The United States plans to at least halve its emissions by 2030 from 2005 levels. In addition, Biden reiterated its commitment to climate neutrality by 2050.